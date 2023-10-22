What concerns the average US citizen

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
A recent Federal Reserve survey on financial stability may not be good news for the US economy. Persistent high inflation & losses in the commercial real estate market seem to be the top concerns of Americans. The latest version of the central bank's semiannual report finds that 75% of respondents cite these two issues as prominent near-term risks.

