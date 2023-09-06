What are days and nights like on the moon?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The Pragyan rover was proudly rolled out off the lander for exploration shortly after the Vikram Lander's successful soft descent on August 23 near the Moon's south pole, as seen in photographs and videos published by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The fact that the lander and rover both depend on sunlight for operation, however, makes the project interesting. Their operational window thus coincides with the lunar day, which is roughly similar to 14 days on Earth. Watch to find out more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos