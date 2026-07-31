/Viagra May Help Fight Cancer Spread? Scientists Discover Promising New Use for Sildenafil

Could Viagra, the widely used drug for erectile dysfunction, become part of the fight against cancer? A new study suggests that sildenafil, commonly known by its brand name Viagra, may help slow the spread of cancer by limiting the ability of cancer cells to use cholesterol—an essential component that helps them migrate and form new tumors. Researchers say the drug's anti-metastatic effects could become even stronger when combined with statins, which reduce cholesterol production. The findings, published in the journal Cancer Research, also indicate that patients taking sildenafil showed improved survival rates. While the research is promising, scientists emphasize that more clinical studies are needed before Viagra can be recommended as a cancer treatment.