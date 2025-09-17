/Uttar Pradesh Orders 'Life Imprisonment' For Stray Dogs Who Bite Humans Twice

The Uttar Pradesh Government introduced a new rule on September 10 to address the rising number of dog bite incidents in the state. The new rule will make provisions for dogs to be taken to an animal care centre if they bite a human without provocation. The dog will be under observation for 10 days. It will be sterilised and fitted with a microchip and released back into the same locality. If the dog bites a human twice unprovoked, it will face ‘life imprisonment’ in animal shelters, unless adopted by any responsible individual. Adopters are required to sign an affidavit ensuring lifelong care and commitment.