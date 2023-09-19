US: 'X' will soon charge users a small monthly payment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Elon Musk, the owner of online platform X, suggested on Monday that it might impose a monthly subscription on all users in order to reduce the use of bots. Since purchasing the website for $44 billion in October of last year, when it was still known as Twitter, the software mogul has made a number of changes.

