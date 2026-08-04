/US wildfires: 5.1 million acres burned across US, no deaths or injuries confirmed so far

Wildfires across the United States have burned around 5.1 million acres, causing widespread damage to forests, wildlife habitats, and local communities. Despite the scale of the fires, no deaths or injuries have been confirmed so far, according to officials. Firefighters and emergency teams continue efforts to contain the blazes as authorities monitor weather conditions and potential risks. The wildfire situation has raised concerns over extreme weather patterns, fire management challenges, and the impact of climate conditions across several regions of the US.