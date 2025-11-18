/US-Venezuela tensions: Trump vows to crush narco-state in Venezuela, 'US may open talks with Maduro'

Published: Nov 18, 2025, 09:08 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 09:08 IST
The United States is escalating tensions in the Caribbean as former President Donald Trump reportedly prepares a potential military strike on Venezuela. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has been deployed to the region, signaling a show of force amid growing geopolitical concerns. Analysts warn that any military action could have significant implications for regional stability and international relations. Stay updated with the latest news on US-Venezuela tensions, military developments, and global security.