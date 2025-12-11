LOGIN
US–Venezuela Tensions: Trump Claims US Forces Seized Oil Tanker Near Venezuelan Coast

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 13:04 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 13:04 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the US had taken control of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, a move which risks inflaming tensions with that country.

