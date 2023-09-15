US: United Auto Workers unable to agree deal with Ford, GM & Stellantis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
US auto workers have launched a series of historic strike. Hundreds of people, including auto workers on the night shift and their supporters, gathered at a Ford assembly. Their union failed to reach an agreement with US' three largest manufacturers.

