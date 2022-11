Saudi Arabia recently told the U.S that Iran might attack the Arab Kingdom. US said it's "concerned" and warned it will not hesitate to respond if necessary. U.S just vowed to respond for Saudi Arabia, the same country that it threatened recently for cutting down oil production? What is going on between U.S. and Saudi Arabia? Are they friends? Are they foes? Let’s talk about U.S. – Saudi ties: why they can’t live with or without each other.