/US Military Strikes ISIS Targets Across Syria Following Deadly Attack on US Troops

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 15:19 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 15:19 IST
The United States has carried out large-scale military strikes against ISIS targets across Syria, President Donald Trump said, a week after two US soldiers and an interpreter were killed in Palmyra. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation, named Operation Hawkeye Strike, targeted ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites, describing it as a “declaration of vengeance”. Syrian authorities said they support efforts to combat ISIS.