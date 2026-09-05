/US-IRAN WAR | U.S. Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Navy Warships Targeted

US-IRAN WAR: The U.S. military says it has struck three Iranian oil tankers after Iranian missiles targeted two U.S. Navy warships in regional waters. According to U.S. Central Command, an American aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer evaded multiple Iranian attacks, with no U.S. personnel injured. CENTCOM said two Iranian oil carriers were permanently disabled while a third unladen tanker was destroyed. The U.S. military said the tankers were part of a shadow network allegedly helping finance Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and regional armed proxies. The strikes reportedly took place near Kharg Island, Jask and the Gulf of Oman. The latest strikes mark another major escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, with tensions rising around Iran’s oil exports and the strategically vital Gulf region. Watch the full report for the latest developments on the U.S. strikes, Iranian missile attacks, oil tankers and escalating tensions in the Gulf.