Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 21:14 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 21:14 IST
US-Iran Tensions: Is US Planning to Target Iran's Top Leaders?
Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified amid stalled nuclear negotiations and a significant US military buildup in the Middle East. US officials say planning for potential strikes against Iran — including options that could target key Iranian leaders or leadership structures — is at an advanced stage if diplomacy fails. Tehran has warned it will respond decisively to any attack, heightening fears of a broader regional confrontation.

