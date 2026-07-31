/Can Eating Less Sugar in Childhood Reduce Dementia Risk? New Study Reveals Surprising Link

Can reducing sugar intake during early childhood lower the risk of dementia later in life? A new study published in the journal Neurology suggests that limiting sugar consumption during the first two years of life may be linked to a significantly lower risk of developing dementia in adulthood. Researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology analyzed data from more than 64,000 people in the United Kingdom, comparing those born during and after the era of sugar rationing. The findings indicate that individuals exposed to lower sugar intake early in life had a 21–23% lower risk of dementia, with some cases delayed by an average of 2.6 years. However, experts caution that this is an observational study, meaning it identifies an association rather than proving that sugar directly causes or prevents dementia.