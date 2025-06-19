US federal reserve keeps interest rates unchanged | USA | Israel-Iran war

Oil Has Been in the Line of Fire Ever Since the Israel-Iran Conflict Began. After Surging Over 7 Percent on the First Day, Oil Prices Have Been on a Steady Climb. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting. This comes after Donald Trump criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for being too late to cut rates. He also warned of potential losses amounting to billions due to the Fed's decision.