US export curbs hit Nvidia's AI chips

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Nvidia finds itself at the center of a rapidly evolving situation, as new U.S. Export curbs on the sale of its high-end artificial intelligence chips to China have come into effect ahead of schedule. Originally scheduled to take effect 30 days after the announcement on October 17, these measures are part of a broader effort by the US Government to control the export of advanced AI chips to several countries, including China, Iran, and Russia.

