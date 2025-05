Loss in tax revenue could mean increase in budget deficit IRS downsizing due to DOGE's plan to cut the workforce Departure of auditors could result in deeper revenue losses IRS faces Tax Day with staff cuts raising cheating concerns The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the U.S. has lost 31 percent of its auditors due to buyouts and layoffs associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This will make it harder for the agency to pursue tax evaders.