/US Court sets trial date for Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and Wife | Drug Trafficking Case

Venezuela's former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are set to face trial in the United States after a federal judge scheduled the start of proceedings for June 1, 2027. The couple appeared in a US federal court more than six months after being captured during a US military operation. Maduro and Flores have pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms charges. The defense is expected to challenge the legality of their capture and argue claims related to immunity from prosecution. The case has sparked strong reactions, with supporters of Maduro demanding his release while opponents accuse him of dictatorship and supporting criminal activities. Watch the latest updates on Maduro's US trial, Venezuela politics, international law, and global affairs.