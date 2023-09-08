US challenges China's belt and road

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
US President Joe Biden arrives at this weekend's G20 meeting in India with a bold offer for the global south. As China's economy faces challenges, president Biden is armed with cash for the world bank and promises of sustained US engagement. President Biden's strategy centers around reform proposals for the world bank and increased funding for climate and infrastructure aid in developing nations.

