United States: Julien's Auction hold 'Icons and Idols: Rock and Roll' auction

Nov 16, 2021, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
An Auction house in New York is hosting their annual 'Icons and Idols: Rock and Roll' auction, featuring 900 historic items from music history, with some priced at up to $650k.
Read in App