UN general assembly adopts resolution calling for 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
UN General Assembly approved resolution for immediate 'durable and sustained humanitarian truce' in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution demanding a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos