/Ukraine Claim Hit On Russian Submarine In Black Sea Port

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, says it has carried out a special operation against Russia’s navy, claiming an underwater drone struck a Russian Kilo-class submarine at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The agency released video footage it says shows the moment of impact. Russia has rejected the claim, denying any damage to its fleet and insisting no such strike occurred. The development comes as Western nations remain divided over military and financial support for Ukraine, highlighting growing fractures in international backing amid the ongoing war.