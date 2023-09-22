UK: Starmer argues UK's relationship with EU can get stronger

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Following remarks made by Sir Keir Starmer at a conference, Labour has attempted to make clear what its future relationship with the EU will entail after Brexit. The leader of the Labour Party declaring the party doesn't want to "diverge" from the bloc's regulations has surfaced in a video.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos