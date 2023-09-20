UK retailers on shoplifting ‘epidemic’: Almost 1 billion pounds a year stolen

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The British Retail Consortium estimates the cost of theft in the sector has reached 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) a year and local convenience stores are reporting the highest levels of shop theft recorded in the last decade.

