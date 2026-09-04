/UK pledges more than $21 billion in military support to Ukraine

The British government has unveiled its updated Defence Investment Plan, committing to increase military spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2027–28. The multi-year framework injects an additional £15 billion into national defense, driving annual military spending toward nearly £80 billion by 2029 and bringing total defense investment to almost £300 billion over four years. The funding plan establishes a clear trajectory toward a 3% GDP target in the next parliament to reinforce national security and fulfill NATO commitments. Watch for details.