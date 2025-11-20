LOGIN
UK: Farage Mired by Fresh Racism Allegations

Nov 20, 2025
UK: Stammer has called on Nigel Farage to respond to recent racism claims made against him. The controversy has sparked widespread discussion on Farage’s public statements and political conduct.

