UK faces reckoning over US $3 trillion debt pile

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The UK's public debt load has soared by more than 40% to almost £2.6 trillion (US$3.4 trillion or RM15.8 trillion)) since the pandemic struck, leaving the country owing more than its entire annual economic output for the first time since 1961.

