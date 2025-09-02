/UK aims for 'Lion Dome' to thwart Russian missile threat

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 19:59 IST
With Russia’s missile arsenal devastating Ukraine, British officials are sounding the alarm over the UK’s lack of a comparable missile defense system. Calls grow for a "Lion Dome"—a British version of Israel’s Iron Dome—as fears mount over future conflict. Financial constraints and geographical distance from Russian launch zones currently delay action, but experts say the UK can't postpone tough decisions on national defense for long.