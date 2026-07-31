/U.S. Sparks Controversy After Mislabeling Every African Country on Conference Map

A map displayed by the U.S. government during the AIDS 2026 Conference in Rio de Janeiro has sparked controversy after reports claimed that every African country was incorrectly labelled or misplaced. The map reportedly showed Nigeria as a landlocked country, placed Mozambique in the Horn of Africa, and positioned Ivory Coast on the wrong side of the continent. The slide also reportedly carried an OpenAI watermark, raising questions about whether AI-generated content was used without proper verification.