/U.S. Running Out of Missiles? Israel-Hezbollah Clash Escalates Amid Iran War

Israel says it has killed several Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire, while reporting that an Israeli soldier was injured during operations. The Israeli military says it will continue targeting what it describes as Hezbollah threats inside a security zone. The developments come as the United Nations voices concern over Israeli military actions, particularly after large-scale explosions near the UNESCO-listed Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to reject calls for disarmament despite a U.S.-backed framework agreement aimed at reducing hostilities.