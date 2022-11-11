Twitter, Meta: Tech 'bloodbath' continues as tech giants on firing spree

Published: Nov 11, 2022
2022 has been a rocky ride for working professionals, the once thriving Silicon Valley, seems to have hit a rough patch. Massive lay-off drives from tech giants like Twitter and now Meta have caught thousands of employees off-guard.
