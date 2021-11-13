LIVE TV
Turkey: Lira depreciation gained pace in last 2 months
Nov 13, 2021, 02:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Turkish currency lira hai weakened to an all-time low against the USD. 1$ is approximately 10 Lira. The depreciation of the Turkish Lira hai gained pace over the last 2 months due to the monetary policy of Turkey's central bank.
