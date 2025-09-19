LOGIN
Trump- Xi Set To Hold Phone Call Today, U.S. Aims To Ease With China

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 13:21 IST
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to hold a phone call aimed at easing rising tensions. Watch to know more on this!

