Trump's top economist said on friday that the u.S. President donald trump is checking if he can fire federal reserve chair jerome powell. That was the national economic council director kevin hassett's response to a reporter's question if firing Powell was an option. This comes a day after trump threatened to remove jerome powell as chair of the fed and expressed his displeasure that interest rates had not been cut recently. Powell, on the other hand, is concerned about an inflation surge from trump's economic broadsides, including the tariff wars.