LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump's Firings Raises Questions on Jobs Data Accuracy

Trump's Firings Raises Questions on Jobs Data Accuracy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 22:26 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 22:26 IST
Trump's Firings Raises Questions on Jobs Data Accuracy
President Trump’s recent firings have sparked debates over the accuracy of U.S. jobs data, raising concerns about transparency and economic reporting.

Trending Topics

trending videos