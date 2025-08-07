Published: Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST
Trump-Putin Meet: Trump has set friday deadline for Russia to agree to end war | Russia-Ukraine War
President Donald Trump could hold a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, the White House has confirmed. The possible meeting comes amid rising pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, and ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline by Trump for Russia to agree to terms.