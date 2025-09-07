LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump Policies Shine on Precious Metals

Trump Policies Shine on Precious Metals

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 11:53 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 11:53 IST
Trump Policies Shine on Precious Metals
Precious metals have been one of the strongest performing commodities this year, with gold rising more than 33 percent and touching multiple record highs.

Trending Topics

trending videos