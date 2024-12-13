There has been a spirited exchange between President-elect Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hinting at potential tensions in the US-Canada relationship. Trump, in his characteristic style, referred to Trudeau as the "governor of the great state of Canada" in a social media post earlier yesterday. This comment follows a recent dinner between the two leaders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where Trump reportedly joked about Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States. Watch in for more details!
Trump Mocks Trudeau, Calls Him ‘Governor Of The Great State Of Canada’
