Trump is dangerous to women, cannot let him win elections: US First Lady Jill Biden

United States (US) First Lady Jill Biden said on Friday (Mar 1) that presidential hopeful Donald Trump was dangerous to women, and people could not simply let him win. According to a report by CNN on Saturday, First Lady Biden said at an event in Atlanta that Trump spent a life tearing women down and devaluing them. "He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments, and brags about assault. Now he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade (court case),” Biden said.