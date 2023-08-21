Tropical storm Hilary brings flooding in Southern California

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
After making landfall in Mexico on Sunday tropical storm Hillary is now unleashing wind gusts and heavy rain across California warning of catastrophic and potentially deadly floods. The officials urged residents to take precautions as it would be the state's first tropical storm in 84 years.

