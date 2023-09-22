Treated & untreated sewage greatest threat to river biodiversity

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Our rivers are in danger, and the biggest threat to our rivers is sewage pollution, wether treated or untreated. Surprisingly, it is even more concerning than runoff from farms. According to the latest study, run-off from farmland has negative impacts on the quality of the river, the research reveals that sewage discharge into rivers has a greater impact on water quality and the animals and plants that live in rivers.

