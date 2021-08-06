Tourism industry collapses in Russia post COVID pandemic, sector now bets on domestic travellers

Aug 06, 2021, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Tourism was one of the sectors that were the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of St. Petersburg which attracts from around the world is now betting on domestic travellers who are looking for a staycation.
Read in App