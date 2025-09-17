LOGIN
Timor-Leste: Public anger over free luxury SUVs, pensions for lawmakers

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:36 IST
Timor-Leste has scrapped a plan to give its lawmakers free cars after thousands of people took to the streets to protest against it.

