Tibetan Government-In-Exile Set to Standardise National Flag

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 19:06 IST
The Tibetan government-in-exile has announced plans to standardise the design of the national flag. The move aims to preserve cultural identity and ensure consistency in representing Tibet globally.

