Thousands Hit The Streets In El Salvador To Protest Against Human Rights Violations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 24:06 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 24:06 IST
Thousands of people took to the streets in El Salvador protesting against alleged human rights violations. Demonstrators demanded justice, accountability and reforms from the government.

