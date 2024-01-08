videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Their comments were very racist: Ahmed Adeeb, Former Maldives VP
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 08, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
The Maldives government has suspended three deputy ministers - Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Hassan Zihan - over their derogatory remarks made about Indian PM Narendra Modi.
trending now
Indian cars dominate global markets, Maruti Suzuki sets new export record
Myanmar: 17 including 9 children killed & 20 injured as fighter jet drosp 3 bombs on Kanan village
Their comments were very racist: Ahmed Adeeb, Former Maldives VP
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court overturns early release of all 11 convicts
UK Govt mulls clearing names of 'Post Office' scandal convicts
recommended videos
Maldives Government must issue a formal apology to India: MP Eva Abdulla
Israel-Hamas war: Special ICJ panel to hear allegations of genocide against Israel this week
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Sheikh Hasina re-elected for fourth consecutive term
Iran: Authorities lash anti-hijab advocate for not wearing head covering
Japan Earthquake: Yen closes worst week since 2022
recommended videos
Maldives Government must issue a formal apology to India: MP Eva Abdulla
Israel-Hamas war: Special ICJ panel to hear allegations of genocide against Israel this week
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Sheikh Hasina re-elected for fourth consecutive term
Iran: Authorities lash anti-hijab advocate for not wearing head covering