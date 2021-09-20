The West Asia Post Ep 34 - Who will be Iran's next President?

Iranians are voting to choose their next President. But all the odds are stacked in the favour of one man. Will hardliner Ebrahim Raisi become the next president of Iran? This week, on The West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis takes a look at Iran's presidential elections. Also on the show, how is climate change affecting West Asia and a look at how Yemen's museums are struggling to save the past. For more such stories, keep watching the West Asia post with Ghadi Francis every Friday at 8:30 PM IST, only on WION.