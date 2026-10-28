/The rich maybe 'cashing in' on the climate crisis

An October 2026 report by Oxfam titled Disaster Divide: How climate chaos deepens inequality and enriches the few reveals that the world's wealthiest individuals are securing a "double dividend" by profiting from both the polluting causes of the climate crisis and the booming adaptation economy built to manage its destruction. The study details how the ultra-rich leverage their immense capital to heavily invest in disaster preparedness, recovery, and reconstruction, effectively converting global climate pain into private commercial gain.