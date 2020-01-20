"The momentum is building," "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho says after SAG win

Jan 20, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)
South Korean thriller "Parasite" was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month.