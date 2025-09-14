LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:21 IST
Terence Crawford Become Undisputed World Super-Middleweight Champion
Terence Crawford produced a masterclass performance against Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion and make history in the process.

